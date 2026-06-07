Fun fibre-packed recipes you can make with 'chana dal'

People go to France and lose their mind over grapes. The Pinot this, the Gamay that, a whole vocabulary built around a fruit you can hold between two fingers. Show me a country and I’ll concede it one obsession: potatoes to Peru, chillies to Mexico, grapes to France, and yes, France can keep its cheeses too, I’m feeling generous. But put me in front of an Indian grocer’s shelf of lentils and I know I’ll run out of years before I run out of lentils.
Today, the spotlight is on chana dal, or Bengal gram dal, which along with tur, moong, masoor and urad, plays a vital role in most Indian kitchens.
Chana dal carries the strongest flavour of the lot while still slipping into almost any dish.
Will you bulk up a savoury dish? Yes.
Will you turn into a festive sweet? Of course, I can.
Will you help me reach my fibre and protein goals? At your service.
This lentil aims to please.
Protein-wise, all the dals run neck and neck—every dal is around a fifth protein by dry weight. Chana dal edges over others in fibre with 12-15g fibre per 100g, and it has the lowest glycaemic index, which is why it’s the one most recommended for better blood-sugar control.
Chickpeas have gone everywhere, half-a-dozen dishes on any plant-forward café menu, the world over. A similar global recognition for chana dal is not too far off, I’m sure.
Just yesterday, I had soaked and cooked a big batch of chana dal, thinking of using it in hara bhara kababs as the filler instead of using boiled potatoes. Just for a change, and to hit fibre goals, nothing against the dear potatoes here. And the same mash of spinach, paneer and chana dal with spices went into a quesadilla filling at night along with sliced onions and grated cheese. They were the perfect hearty quesadillas, stuffed to their gills with all the nutrition chart toppers. I could hardly tell that these were “dal quesadillas”.