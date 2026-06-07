Fun fibre-packed recipes you can make with 'chana dal'

Just yesterday, I had soaked and cooked a big batch of chana dal, thinking of using it in hara bhara kababs as the filler instead of using boiled potatoes. Just for a change, and to hit fibre goals, nothing against the dear potatoes here. And the same mash of spinach, paneer and chana dal with spices went into a quesadilla filling at night along with sliced onions and grated cheese. They were the perfect hearty quesadillas, stuffed to their gills with all the nutrition chart toppers. I could hardly tell that these were “dal quesadillas”.