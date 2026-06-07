Fun fibre-packed recipes you can make with 'chana dal'

People go to France and lose their mind over grapes. The Pinot this, the Gamay that, a whole vocabulary built around a fruit you can hold between two fingers. Show me a country and I’ll concede it one obsession: potatoes to Peru, chillies to Mexico, grapes to France, and yes, France can keep its cheeses too, I’m feeling generous. But put me in front of an Indian grocer’s shelf of lentils and I know I’ll run out of years before I run out of lentils.
People go to France and lose their mind over grapes. The Pinot this, the Gamay that, a whole vocabulary built around a fruit you can hold between two fingers. Show me a country and I’ll concede it one obsession: potatoes to Peru, chillies to Mexico, grapes to France, and yes, France can keep its cheeses too, I’m feeling generous. But put me in front of an Indian grocer’s shelf of lentils and I know I’ll run out of years before I run out of lentils.
Today, the spotlight is on chana dal, or Bengal gram dal, which along with tur, moong, masoor and urad, plays a vital role in most Indian kitchens.
Today, the spotlight is on chana dal, or Bengal gram dal, which along with tur, moong, masoor and urad, plays a vital role in most Indian kitchens.
Chana dal carries the strongest flavour of the lot while still slipping into almost any dish.
Will you bulk up a savoury dish? Yes.
Will you turn into a festive sweet? Of course, I can.
Will you help me reach my fibre and protein goals? At your service.
This lentil aims to please.
Protein-wise, all the dals run neck and neck—every dal is around a fifth protein by dry weight. Chana dal edges over others in fibre with 12-15g fibre per 100g, and it has the lowest glycaemic index, which is why it’s the one most recommended for better blood-sugar control.
Chickpeas have gone everywhere, half-a-dozen dishes on any plant-forward café menu, the world over. A similar global recognition for chana dal is not too far off, I’m sure.
Just yesterday, I had soaked and cooked a big batch of chana dal, thinking of using it in hara bhara kababs as the filler instead of using boiled potatoes. Just for a change, and to hit fibre goals, nothing against the dear potatoes here. And the same mash of spinach, paneer and chana dal with spices went into a quesadilla filling at night along with sliced onions and grated cheese. They were the perfect hearty quesadillas, stuffed to their gills with all the nutrition chart toppers. I could hardly tell that these were “dal quesadillas”.
Single-ingredient dal “crackers” are also having their moment on Instagram. These are usually made with soaked and ground masoor dal with salt and dried spices and just spreading out the thick batter, baking it until crisp. There’s no reason the same recipe won’t work with chana dal.
Now that we are in June and very close to the second half of the year, which is the festival half of the year, I must talk about this three-ingredient delicacy called okkarai that my grandmother made every Diwali. Just chana dal, jaggery and gingelly oil (yes, not ghee) and optional extras like cardamom, cashews, etc. When I said just three ingredients, I didn’t mean it required any less effort. I documented the whole production on my blog saffrontrail in 2010.
Loved across the country, with no dearth of regional recipes to its name, chana dal earns its place in your pantry. Consider this your cue to buy the big bag this month.
SPINACH CHANA DAL QUESADILLAS
Serves 2
Ingredients
Half-cup chana dal
1 bunch spinach
100g paneer
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp cumin powder
Half tsp smoked paprika
Half tsp chilli flakes
Half tsp salt
2-3 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
1 small onion thinly sliced
2-3 tbsp grated mozzarella cheese
1-2 tsp olive oil
2 tortillas (any kind)
Method
Soak the chana dal for 4-5 hours. Drain the water and pressure cook the dal with fresh water for 2-3 whistles. Drain the liquids (use this for rasam) and allow to cool. Pick out the spinach leaves, blanch in boiling water for 2-3 minutes and plunge into a bowl of iced water. Remove the leaves and squeeze well, to remove all the water. In a food processor, combine the dal, spinach, paneer along with oregano, cumin, smoked paprika, chilli flakes and salt. Process to get a coarse paste.
To prepare quesadillas, place a tava (griddle) to heat. Spread the prepared mixture evenly across one tortilla. Top with sliced onions, coriander and cheese. Press down the other tortilla. Grease the tava with olive oil and gently transfer the stuffed tortillas to the hot tava. Cook on a low flame for 2 minutes until golden and crisp and repeat the process on the other side. Cut into wedges and serve with a sauce with salsa or any other condiment of choice.
RAW MANGO CHANA DAL SALAD
Serves 4
Ingredients
Half cup chana dal (soaked for 4-5 hours)
1 medium-size raw mango
1 green chilli
1 tsp cumin seeds
Half tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp urad dal
2 dried red chillies
1 sprig curry leaves
Half tsp red chilli powder
pinch of asafoetida
Half tsp salt
Quarter cup freshly grated coconut
Method
Drain the soaked chana dal in a sieve for 10-15 minutes.
Peel and grate the raw mango coarsely.
In a mixer/food processor, coarsely grind the soaked lentils. Remove into a bowl and mix in the grated raw mango.
Dry roast the cumin seeds until fragrant. Pound this to a coarse powder, keep aside.
In a small pan or a tempering ladle, heat the oil. Add the mustard seeds, urad dal, dried chillies, curry leaves, red chilli powder and asafoetida. Once the mustard splutters, transfer this into the bowl, along with the powdered cumin. Mix well along with salt.
Garnish with fresh coconut and serve chilled with a roti-subzi meal or as an accompaniment to a thali.
Double Tested is a column on vegetarian cooking, highlighting a single ingredient prepared two ways. Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) is a doctor, wellness advocate and author.