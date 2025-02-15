Can ‘touchings’ be the new tapas? Chef Regi Mathew thinks so
SummaryChef Regi Mathew is set to introduce Kerala’s unique 'touchings' to New York through his new restaurant, Chatti. These small plates, designed for sharing and accompanied by cocktails, aim to take traditional Kerala toddy shop cuisine to a global audience
It’s a rainy New York day when chef Regi Mathew shows me around his new restaurant Chatti, located in the OG maximum city’s Garment District, over a video call. Holding his phone aloft, he nimbly steps outside to show me the storefront, even as commuters rush past under massive black umbrellas; a surreal experience because here I am, approximately 13,500km away, in dry, warm Bengaluru.
That’s how far the chef has travelled to open his third restaurant; his last was Kappa Chakka Kandhari, his signature Kerala restaurant, which opened in Bengaluru in 2019. “The further the place, the more difficult it is. Better you do the difficult way first," says Mathew about the leap he has taken, bypassing Delhi, Mumbai or even London, which is generally considered an “easier" international location for Indian chefs than New York. Over the past few years, though, chefs like Vikas Khanna (with Bungalow), and Vijaya Kumar and Chintan Pandya (with Semma, Adda and Dhamaka) have created a pathway for modern and hyperlocal Indian food in New York. Chatti, with its focus on Kerala toddy shop cuisine, is as hyperlocal as it gets.