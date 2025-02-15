Can ‘touchings’ be the new tapas? Chef Regi Mathew thinks so

The run-up to the opening on 12 February was a blur (this conversation took place the week before that), with food trials both in India and New York being conducted by a team of chefs that has worked with Mathew at Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai and Bengaluru, and with service staff in New York, who had to be trained from scratch. “The last six months in Chennai were all trials and trials and trials. It took us a while to standardise what was finally going to be the flavour for New York, and we realised it’s not much different from what we do back home. That is the point of it," says the chef.