The ‘sparky’ setting the culinary world on fire
Australia meets India in this pop-up menu by chefs Andy Allen of MasterChef Australia and Hussain Shahzad of O Pedro
The element of fire seems to be the leitmotif of chef Andy Allen’s life. As a former “sparky"—as electricians are fondly referred to in moniker-loving Australia—Allen can’t seem to get enough. To begin with, he insists on being interviewed while literally throwing trays of fermented chili marinated, spatchcock-style, flayed “chooks" (Aussie speak for chickens) into the wood-fired pizza oven; till they roast to perfection with the requisite, almost charred exterior pat in place. Much later in the evening, he proceeds to show his captivated diners how he singed a sheaf of honey-smeared paperbark with a blowtorch. It's a thin bark stripped off the melaleucas or tea-trees, native to his country of Australia. It imparts a delicate smokey flavour to the final dish of burnt honey crème brûlée.