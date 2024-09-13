For chefs, personal style is on the menu | Mint

For chefs, personal style is on the menu
SummaryChefs trade in white coats for personal style, more casual tees, redefining kitchen fashion with comfort, and plenty of flair
One can spot chef and author Anahita Dhondy anywhere by the floral details on her coats. “I love flowers, and wear them in my hair everyday. So, we have florals on the sleeves, piping and collar of my coats," says the chef, who owns over 20 chef coats from different jobs, events, and professional milestones. Her collection includes designs made from recycled yarn, T-shirt scraps, and bamboo fibre. For the launch of her book The Parsi Kitchen (2021), she had the title embroidered on a coat. “I have coats with Parsi gara embroidery, of a butterfly and a flower, done by my mother-in-law (designer Anjul Bhandari)," Dhondy adds. “I always work on the design of my coats. It’s a way to express my style and personality."
Chef’s whites, a classic attire derived from French fine- dining traditions, have historically determined dressing codes for the profession. Think double-breasted jackets, trousers, aprons, and a toque blanche (white hat). So ingrained is the look in popular imagination, that even chef emojis are encoded in whites.