For chefs, personal style is on the menu

Also read: How restaurants and bars plan playlists

Now serving, chefcore

If food is fashion, chefs are brand ambassadors of this intersection. At Mumbai-based Hunger Inc. Hospitality, each of its restaurants has a different uniform resonating with the culinary style and service experience. Chefs at The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro wear coats and aprons while Papa’s, the 12-seater property where chefs work across the counter from guests, takes a smart casual approach. “At Papa’s, we wear a very good-looking chef coat designed in the style of a shirt with Ikat details (which echoes the decor). I wear olive green, and the team wears navy blue with aprons," says Hussain Shahzad, executive chef, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, who dresses according to each location. Behind the scenes, he opts for an easier look. “On days I am rolling up for (kitchen) prep, it’s usually in black tees with joggers and sneakers and sometimes, a cap—I love trucker hats." If not in sneakers, he picks chef’s clogs from Birkenstock.