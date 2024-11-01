When chefs don the entrepreneur's hat
SummaryChefs are launching their own restaurants, backed by angel investors and eager diners, changing India’s culinary culture with new concepts
"There’s never been a better time in the Indian restaurant industry than right now," says chef Prateek Sadhu over the phone. Sadhu is the founder of Naar, India’s first destination dining concept which opened in Himachal Pradesh in November last year. In March 2022, Sadhu parted ways with Mumbai’s Masque, where he led the kitchen and mainstreamed fine-dining tasting menus, and then made news again when he announced his own restaurant. Apart from the risk of going it alone, the Kashmiri chef was also pioneering the idea of having people make reservations and then wind their way to a village near Kasauli for a taste of his Himalayan cuisine in his 16-seater restaurant. “Every restaurant at one point in time was just a big risk. Only in hindsight does it make sense," says Sadhu, who recently celebrated one year of Naar with a series of pop-ups across the country.
Sadhu is not alone. Across India, professional cooks and chefs are moving away from working in hotels and restaurant establishments to set up their own ventures, switching between their chef toque and other entrepreneurial hats. With their new concepts—ranging from limited seating and reservation-only dining to serving curated, set menus—these chef-bosses have begun changing India’s dining culture. While the chef-founder phenomenon is not new, over the past five years, a critical mass has been achieved and chef-led businesses are opening new avenues for culinary creativity.