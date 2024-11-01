When chefs don the entrepreneur's hat

The pandemic has also played a role in this trend of chefs choosing to forge their own path. The restaurant industry felt the impacts of covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns sharply. Many lost their jobs and income, but the silver lining is that they were offered a rare opportunity to introspect about their career paths. “The pandemic emboldened many people to take the plunge and start their ventures, and I think this has been for the better. The body of work that emerged from this period is remarkable. It all came together in a way that has helped reshape how people view the restaurant industry and how new restaurant formats are being created," says chef Manu Chandra. He launched Lupa, his Bengaluru restaurant, in early 2023 with his long-time business partner Chetan Rampal. Lupa isn’t their first rodeo. The two were partner-investors in A.D. Singh’s Olive Group for years and launched successful brands like Monkey Bar, the first Indian gastropub, and Fatty Bao, which made Asian dining trendy. Chandra believes he couldn’t achieve what he has so far without the support and skill set of Rampal, who looks after operations and strategy.