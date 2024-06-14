Lounge
Food guide: Eat like a chef
Jahnabee Borah 12 min read 14 Jun 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Summary10 chefs choose their favourite culinary hot spots, which include street finds, tasting menus and restaurants tinged with nostalgia
The old-fashioned game of Pass the Parcel inspired this food guide, featuring 10 chefs and 10 cities. The players are the chefs, and the parcel is the recommendation for a favourite food destination. It starts with a chef picking their top food city and sharing a list of restaurants. The next chef, selected from this city, leads to another culinary destination. The only rule is places must not be repeated.
