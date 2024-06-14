Food guide: Eat like a chef

Bangkok-based Garima Arora grew up in Mumbai, and it remains her favourite city for food. “It’s home and a comforting feeling. It is a melting pot of people and flavours," she says. In March, her modern Indian restaurant GAA in Bangkok received a second Michelin star. Growing up, her closest friends were from Kerala, and her neighbours were Bengali and Assamese, which exposed her to different cuisines. Her list of places to eat in Mumbai is infused with nostalgia.