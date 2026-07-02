A chef's guide to comfort food in Paris

Paris often conjures images of charming bakeries, cozy bistros and buzzy wine bars housed within beautifully preserved heritage buildings. For those in the know, the city also boasts of some of the most luxurious Michelin star restaurants that celebrate French haute cuisine with finesse and craftsmanship.
But, for many, Paris is all about the unexpected flavours and experiences—a kind of food that goes far beyond its famous pastries and high-end dining experiences. “People ask me about Paris expecting croissants. They want the tiny boulangerie, the queue down the block, and the butter opinions. But that's not actually what it is for me,” says Bengaluru-based pastry chef and culinary consultant Marisha Shukla, who left home in 2018 to study pastry at the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP) in France. She then went on to work at some of the most popular restaurants in the city, including Michelin star establishments in Belgium and The Netherlands before returning to India last year.
Eat the pain au chocolat, she says, but try the fish tacos and shawarmas too. “None of this is what the Paris people expect. But it’s the one I actually ate my way through and keep going back to.”
Here’s Shukla’s recommendations to some of her favourite comfort food spots in Paris.
Belén
Belén is a fairly recent opening and celebrates classic French baking with Argentinian influences. The artisanal bakery and cafe is run by chef Belén Gowland, who moved to the city to study and eventually opened her own pastry venture. It specialises in naturally leavened breads, viennoiseries and pastries with a focus on local and seasonal ingredients. “It's tiny. Easy to walk straight past if you're not looking for it. Everything is good, but the vanilla flan is the reason I kept going back, again and again. No tricks, no reinvention. It’s just done how it should be,” says Shukla.
Furia
A modern taqueria of sorts, Shukla recommends Furia for its fish tacos. “It’s not what you expect to find in Paris, which is exactly why it matters.” Owned by Julio Guerrero and Oliver Lomeli, it’s one of the most popular Mexican restaurants in the city for its contemporary take on the cuisine. It also makes its own blue corn tortillas and the tacos are paired with natural wines. “The fish is Baja-style, and is deep batter-fried with so much contrast between the rich creamy sauce, the fresh acidic salsa, and the perfect tortilla. It's melt-in-your-mouth fish every time.”
Des Gâteaux et du Pain
Founded in 2006 by French pastry chef Claire Damon and master baker David Granger, it is known for its exceptional fruit tarts that change throughout the year, laminated viennoiseries, rustic loaves, and a signature lipstick tart inspired by the seasons. “This is the one stop on this list that’s actually French, and it earns it. The pain au chocolat is flaky, crispy and filled with chocolate and delicious butter, and the layers are just right. The honeycomb is absolutely perfect. And the cake is so decadent and light at the same time it’s hard not to go back for seconds,” she says.