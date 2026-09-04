Delhi tunes into Gaggan Anand’s bold flavours with Raga

Anand is less interested in drawing lines between cities. “I don’t know if I would divide people so much by city. Indian diners have changed enormously. They travel and eat all over the world, and understand restaurants much more than before. People also have the patience now to sit for 20 or 25 courses and enjoy the journey,” he says of his recent pop-ups, including one at Masque, Mumbai, in May. “We did 20 courses. People gave us their time, they enjoyed the madness.”