Delhi tunes into Gaggan Anand’s bold flavours with Raga

The building is hard to miss. Its facade is a striking melange of turquoise, rust and gold, layered almost like an abstract, with no part quite predictable. In many ways, it is an apt visual introduction to chef and restaurateur Gaggan Anand’s universe of food and theatre—colourful, irreverent and impossible to read at first glance.
Raga stands aloof on Delhi’s Janpath Road, a short distance from India Gate. Once home to Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, the address now marks Anand’s proverbial return to India since his departure 20 years ago. Along with Rydo Anton, the group executive chef of his eponymous Bangkok restaurant, and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, Raga signals a renewed ambition in Delhi’s fine-dining landscape, with some compelling new additions— Bangkok’s Michelin-starred Jhol is reportedly opening in November.
It was in Delhi that Indian Accent, helmed by chef Manish Mehrotra, helped chart the path for India’s modern Indian food movement when it opened at The Manor in 2009. Several restaurants in Mumbai and later Bengaluru followed, further shaping how we eat and perceive Indian cuisine. When Mehrotra opened Nisaba at the historic Humayun’s Tomb earlier this year, it showed that the city was ready for more.
Over the years, several offers to open a restaurant in India came Anand’s way, but as he puts it, “nothing felt right”. Then, in mid-2025, came a call from Kalra, who had dined at Gaggan in Bangkok the previous night: “I have a space for you. Come and see it.”
Kalra offered him the marquee Janpath space that had housed a restaurant bearing his father’s name for years. “Then I came to Delhi, saw this location, and I loved it,” says Anand. On 26 August, Raga launched with a 22-course menu for 36 covers, priced at ₹11,111 per person.
The menu takes diners through his style of food where fine-dining conventions are routinely turned on their head. The flavours are unapologetically bold, perhaps reflecting an understanding of what Delhi diners enjoy. A few hit dishes from Gaggan, Bangkok have been retained here. Like Lick It Up: an ice-cream bar painted on to the plate, with sweet and tart flavours that diners are invited to literally lick off.
“Delhi has always been a very important food city. People here have opinions about food, which I like,” says Anand. “And, they will tell you immediately whether they love it or hate it, and which is good. I prefer that.”
The Capital is not new to fine-dining, but it has not always demonstrated the same depth or vigour of experimental dining as Mumbai or Bengaluru.