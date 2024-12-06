Chef Garima Arora on winning two Michelin stars

“For me, Banng is coming full circle. A decade ago, I visited Thailand, explored the food here, and opened a restaurant as a nod to my Indian heritage combined with my culinary finds in a new country. When you live in a new place, the first thing you do is eat the food. I have grown to adore and appreciate it so much. Now, I get to do it the other way around and take it back to my home country. The food at Banng will be Thai," she says.