Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Meet the chef bringing the cuisines of the Tamil diaspora to fine-dining

Rituparna Roy
3 min read12 Sep 2026, 10:30 AM IST
Dishes from the Gulf of Mannar menu.
Dishes from the Gulf of Mannar menu. (MSK)
Summary

Chef Gokul Kumar Mohit is on a mission to change how Tamil cuisine is perceived, conceptualising fine-dining meals that trace its evolution through geography, religion, trade and migration 

Gift this article

When chef Gokul Kumar Mohit, also known as Goku, travelled to Mandapam about two years ago, he was intrigued by the food culture of the local seaweed farmers in the coastal town in southeast Tamil Nadu. Situated on a narrow strip of land surrounded by the Palk Strait to the north and the Gulf of Mannar, “they incorporated ingredients that are relatively new to their food systems and created their own ways of cooking with them,” he says. A couple of dishes that stayed with him were a seaweed kootu (spinach replaced with seaweed in dals) and ellu podi (sesame dried seaweed gun powder).

When chef Gokul Kumar Mohit, also known as Goku, travelled to Mandapam about two years ago, he was intrigued by the food culture of the local seaweed farmers in the coastal town in southeast Tamil Nadu. Situated on a narrow strip of land surrounded by the Palk Strait to the north and the Gulf of Mannar, “they incorporated ingredients that are relatively new to their food systems and created their own ways of cooking with them,” he says. A couple of dishes that stayed with him were a seaweed kootu (spinach replaced with seaweed in dals) and ellu podi (sesame dried seaweed gun powder).

Kumar has been studying the culinary culture of the lesser-known communities of Tamil Nadu, including the diaspora since the pandemic. His explorations and field trips have taken him across the state, the latest one being in the homes of people living along the Gulf of Mannar, that stretches between Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram, and is a UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserve.

Kumar has been studying the culinary culture of the lesser-known communities of Tamil Nadu, including the diaspora since the pandemic. His explorations and field trips have taken him across the state, the latest one being in the homes of people living along the Gulf of Mannar, that stretches between Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram, and is a UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserve.

“Even with something like Chettinad cuisine, I feel there is often a gap between what is presented in restaurants outside the region, and what you actually encounter in Chettiar homes. A lot of what we know as ‘Chettinad food’ has become a restaurant interpretation rather than a reflection of the cuisine’s full diversity,” says Goku.

Born and raised in Chennai, Goku enrolled in an aeronautical engineering course, only to realise midway that it wasn’t for him. He left the course and moved to the US to study at the Culinary Institute of America in 2018. His early career included stints at Michelin-starred restaurants such as Aureole, The Clocktower, Junoon and Rezdôra, as well as the famed Dominique Ansel Bakery. He had planned to move to Copenhagen to further hone his skills, but covid put those plans on hold.

Goku's food philosophy comes from his mother's and grandmother's cooking. “Her cooking was a beautiful blend of Tamil roots and the influences my grandmother brought back from Singapore, where she grew up. Pandan was sometimes used in curries and rice, while our chutneys had a slight resemblance to Singaporean sambol-style preparations.”

Some of his favourite family dishes that reflect this influence are pudalangai puttu (snake gourd), attikai kootu (wild figs), karuvadu sambol (dried fish chutney), and thengapaal sadam with naatu kozhi kuzhambu (coconut milk rice served with country chicken curry with pandan).

Also Read | This Bengaluru restaurant will change its menu every quarter

“The Gulf of Mannar tells many stories because the coast has been a crossroads for centuries,” he says. He talks about the food traditions of the coast through the communities that have called it home—from the Maraikayar Muslim traders of Kayalpatnam and the Paravar Catholic fishing communities of the old Pearl Coast (the region from Tuticorin to Cape Comorin along the Coromandel Coast) to the seaweed harvesters of Mandapam and the temple kitchens of Rameshwaram. He also looks at the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who crossed these waters in search of a new home, bringing their food traditions with them. Over time, each community that settled, traded or passed through left its mark on the region’s food.

Chef Goku.

Goku's endeavour is to bring some of the ingredients into the mainstream dining conversation—kadal naaku or sea urchin roe, thumattikkai or bitter apple that is traditionally used in pickles and folk medicine, edible seaweeds such as Ulva and sea grapes from Mandapam, the unique round Ramanathapuram Mundu chilli, maasi or sun-dried tuna, koondhal or dried octopus or squid, thondan, a local fish, and also palmyra, which is often regarded as a symbol of Tamil identity.

His latest venture is Tamil Quarter, which he co-founded with Nirupama Reddy of Pushpa’s Kitchen, in Chennai. The latter serves food centred around Reddy's mother’s recipes and home-style south Indian cooking.

Through Tamil Quarter, I want to explore the many Tamil cuisines that exist across regions, communities and the diaspora and show how each one tells a different story.” The idea is to create a changing dining experience where each edition explores a particular region in Tamil Nadu, community or diaspora.

Next weekend, Kumar will be showcasing the culinary culture of the lesser-known communities of Gulf of Mannar, through a 12-course dining experience at MSK (previously Magazine St. Kitchen) in Mumbai. The menu, he says, will feature dishes and ingredients diners normally don't associate with Tamil food. Some of them are Thakkidi (rice coconut dumpling in a marrow curry), Eral Thoppa (minced spiced prawn stuffed squid and grilled over charcoal), Seaweed Kootu, Ahani Biryani (unique style of white biryani made with aromatic small grain rice from Kayalpatnam), Sea Urchin Thovayal (chutney made with sea urchin roe), and an eggplant-based dessert.

Also Read | Chef residencies are changing restaurant culture beyond pop-ups and takeovers

Uncharted India: The Gulf of Mannar, a tasting menu by Chef Goku is scheduled on 18 and 19 September at MSK, Mumbai. Tickets on Food Matters.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rituparna Roy

Rituparna Roy is a features writer based in Mumbai with close to two decades of experience in print Read more

and digital media. She began her career on the news desk at DNA newspaper in Pune, followed by stints at Times Internet Ltd and the digital food platform India Food Network in Mumbai. She has been writing about food for over a decade, and as a freelance writer has contributed to Indian and international publications such as The Hindu, BBC Travel, Conde Nast Traveller India, Roads & Kingdoms, Eater and Bon Appétit, before joining Mint Lounge full-time in 2025. Her interests lie in exploring the cultural significance of food, its origin stories and the ways in which they influence how we eat. She is curious about India's evolving dining landscape and the chefs driving culinary innovation. Her essay on “Food, Memory and Migration” has been published in the book “Food, Culture and Society in India” by Berghahn Books. Currently, she oversees the editorial strategy for the food section of Mint Lounge. Her vacations are almost always centred around food, and guided by what locals eat.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodMeet the chef bringing the cuisines of the Tamil diaspora to fine-dining

Meet the chef bringing the cuisines of the Tamil diaspora to fine-dining

Rituparna Roy
3 min read12 Sep 2026, 10:30 AM IST
Dishes from the Gulf of Mannar menu.
Dishes from the Gulf of Mannar menu. (MSK)
Summary

Chef Gokul Kumar Mohit is on a mission to change how Tamil cuisine is perceived, conceptualising fine-dining meals that trace its evolution through geography, religion, trade and migration 

Gift this article

When chef Gokul Kumar Mohit, also known as Goku, travelled to Mandapam about two years ago, he was intrigued by the food culture of the local seaweed farmers in the coastal town in southeast Tamil Nadu. Situated on a narrow strip of land surrounded by the Palk Strait to the north and the Gulf of Mannar, “they incorporated ingredients that are relatively new to their food systems and created their own ways of cooking with them,” he says. A couple of dishes that stayed with him were a seaweed kootu (spinach replaced with seaweed in dals) and ellu podi (sesame dried seaweed gun powder).

When chef Gokul Kumar Mohit, also known as Goku, travelled to Mandapam about two years ago, he was intrigued by the food culture of the local seaweed farmers in the coastal town in southeast Tamil Nadu. Situated on a narrow strip of land surrounded by the Palk Strait to the north and the Gulf of Mannar, “they incorporated ingredients that are relatively new to their food systems and created their own ways of cooking with them,” he says. A couple of dishes that stayed with him were a seaweed kootu (spinach replaced with seaweed in dals) and ellu podi (sesame dried seaweed gun powder).

Kumar has been studying the culinary culture of the lesser-known communities of Tamil Nadu, including the diaspora since the pandemic. His explorations and field trips have taken him across the state, the latest one being in the homes of people living along the Gulf of Mannar, that stretches between Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram, and is a UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserve.

Kumar has been studying the culinary culture of the lesser-known communities of Tamil Nadu, including the diaspora since the pandemic. His explorations and field trips have taken him across the state, the latest one being in the homes of people living along the Gulf of Mannar, that stretches between Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram, and is a UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserve.

“Even with something like Chettinad cuisine, I feel there is often a gap between what is presented in restaurants outside the region, and what you actually encounter in Chettiar homes. A lot of what we know as ‘Chettinad food’ has become a restaurant interpretation rather than a reflection of the cuisine’s full diversity,” says Goku.

Born and raised in Chennai, Goku enrolled in an aeronautical engineering course, only to realise midway that it wasn’t for him. He left the course and moved to the US to study at the Culinary Institute of America in 2018. His early career included stints at Michelin-starred restaurants such as Aureole, The Clocktower, Junoon and Rezdôra, as well as the famed Dominique Ansel Bakery. He had planned to move to Copenhagen to further hone his skills, but covid put those plans on hold.

Goku's food philosophy comes from his mother's and grandmother's cooking. “Her cooking was a beautiful blend of Tamil roots and the influences my grandmother brought back from Singapore, where she grew up. Pandan was sometimes used in curries and rice, while our chutneys had a slight resemblance to Singaporean sambol-style preparations.”

Some of his favourite family dishes that reflect this influence are pudalangai puttu (snake gourd), attikai kootu (wild figs), karuvadu sambol (dried fish chutney), and thengapaal sadam with naatu kozhi kuzhambu (coconut milk rice served with country chicken curry with pandan).

Also Read | This Bengaluru restaurant will change its menu every quarter

“The Gulf of Mannar tells many stories because the coast has been a crossroads for centuries,” he says. He talks about the food traditions of the coast through the communities that have called it home—from the Maraikayar Muslim traders of Kayalpatnam and the Paravar Catholic fishing communities of the old Pearl Coast (the region from Tuticorin to Cape Comorin along the Coromandel Coast) to the seaweed harvesters of Mandapam and the temple kitchens of Rameshwaram. He also looks at the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who crossed these waters in search of a new home, bringing their food traditions with them. Over time, each community that settled, traded or passed through left its mark on the region’s food.

Chef Goku.

Goku's endeavour is to bring some of the ingredients into the mainstream dining conversation—kadal naaku or sea urchin roe, thumattikkai or bitter apple that is traditionally used in pickles and folk medicine, edible seaweeds such as Ulva and sea grapes from Mandapam, the unique round Ramanathapuram Mundu chilli, maasi or sun-dried tuna, koondhal or dried octopus or squid, thondan, a local fish, and also palmyra, which is often regarded as a symbol of Tamil identity.

His latest venture is Tamil Quarter, which he co-founded with Nirupama Reddy of Pushpa’s Kitchen, in Chennai. The latter serves food centred around Reddy's mother’s recipes and home-style south Indian cooking.

Through Tamil Quarter, I want to explore the many Tamil cuisines that exist across regions, communities and the diaspora and show how each one tells a different story.” The idea is to create a changing dining experience where each edition explores a particular region in Tamil Nadu, community or diaspora.

Next weekend, Kumar will be showcasing the culinary culture of the lesser-known communities of Gulf of Mannar, through a 12-course dining experience at MSK (previously Magazine St. Kitchen) in Mumbai. The menu, he says, will feature dishes and ingredients diners normally don't associate with Tamil food. Some of them are Thakkidi (rice coconut dumpling in a marrow curry), Eral Thoppa (minced spiced prawn stuffed squid and grilled over charcoal), Seaweed Kootu, Ahani Biryani (unique style of white biryani made with aromatic small grain rice from Kayalpatnam), Sea Urchin Thovayal (chutney made with sea urchin roe), and an eggplant-based dessert.

Also Read | Chef residencies are changing restaurant culture beyond pop-ups and takeovers

Uncharted India: The Gulf of Mannar, a tasting menu by Chef Goku is scheduled on 18 and 19 September at MSK, Mumbai. Tickets on Food Matters.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rituparna Roy

Rituparna Roy is a features writer based in Mumbai with close to two decades of experience in print Read more

and digital media. She began her career on the news desk at DNA newspaper in Pune, followed by stints at Times Internet Ltd and the digital food platform India Food Network in Mumbai. She has been writing about food for over a decade, and as a freelance writer has contributed to Indian and international publications such as The Hindu, BBC Travel, Conde Nast Traveller India, Roads & Kingdoms, Eater and Bon Appétit, before joining Mint Lounge full-time in 2025. Her interests lie in exploring the cultural significance of food, its origin stories and the ways in which they influence how we eat. She is curious about India's evolving dining landscape and the chefs driving culinary innovation. Her essay on “Food, Memory and Migration” has been published in the book “Food, Culture and Society in India” by Berghahn Books. Currently, she oversees the editorial strategy for the food section of Mint Lounge. Her vacations are almost always centred around food, and guided by what locals eat.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeFoodMeet the chef bringing the cuisines of the Tamil diaspora to fine-dining
Read Next Story