A chef's guide to Khmer food in Cambodia

Common knowledge about Cambodian food usually begins and ends with fish amok, a steamed fish curry cooked in banana leaves. Cambodian food has long been subsumed into the larger bracket of South-East Asian fare, and Cambodian chef Rotanak Ros, popularly known as chef Nak, wants to change that. Nak, 40, aims is to turn attention from the Khmer Rouge oppression (the genocide of Cambodians between 1975-79) when traditional Khmer cuisine (Khmer is the largest ethnic group and language spoken in Cambodia) was sidelined and revive what was lost.

“I grew up cooking with my mother and sister in Phnom Penh’s pre-dawn markets. I observed that some of our traditional recipes are quietly fading, lost to conflict, neglect, or simply a lack of confidence to share them. The realisation was my turning point because I firmly believe Cambodian cuisine deserves its place on the global map," she says.

Nak has travelled across Cambodia, learning from home cooks and village elders. She has published two cookbooks, Nhum (recipes drawn from the memories of people she met during her travels) and Saoy (royal Cambodian cuisine). The chef, who was in Bengaluru recently for a pop-up at Zen, The Leela Palace Bengaluru, gives her top dining recommendations for Khmer food in Cambodia.

BAI SOR, PHNOM PENH: The contemporary restaurant opened last year, showcasing creative takes on classic Khmer dishes. Sample the charcoal-grilled Mekong river prawns served with a salad of shaved coconut, mint and herbs and a zesty lime, palm sugar and chilli dressing.

SREYMAO, SIEM REAP: This is a hole-in-the-wall eatery, and is known for transforming simple Cambodian ingredients like kroeung (spice and herb pastes intrinsic to Cambodian cooking), leafy greens and root vegetables. Try the mchuo kaun mae, or fresh vegetables with a thick duck curry, a Khmer speciality.

View Full Image Charcoal grilled Mekong greyfish.

KRAVANH, PHNOM PENH: Kravanh is an upscale restaurant that does elegant takes on classic Cambodian dishes. Try the Bitter Melon Fish Ceviche, which showcases a bold bitterness from the melon, thinly sliced and marinated alongside tender river fish in a bright lime-tamarind dressing. Balanced with hints of palm sugar, fish sauce and chilli, it captures the salty-sweet-sour harmony at the heart of Cambodian cooking.

ROLEQUE, SIEM REAP: Roleque is a first-of-its-kind restaurant in Cambodia that focuses on a chef’s table experience, showcasing traditional cuisine alongside a blend of European and Asian food. The current menu is titled “Taste of Summer" with courses like river fish with unripe tamarind, crispy rice and star fruit showcasing Khmer farmlands, and a soup of beef brisket, April plum leaves, young jackfruit and basil.

PTEAH MAE LORN (MELORN’S HOUSE RESTAURANT), SIEM REAP: Pteah Mae Lorn is tucked outside the town in a charming village setting. The samlor korko (mixed vegetable soup with chicken) is a traditional Cambodian soup with a variety of seasonal vegetables such as papaya, pumpkin, eggplant, green beans, and leafy greens, with locally raised chicken. The soup stands out for the fragrant kroeung or lemongrass paste.

Meatophum is a casual dining, family restaurant. The samlor proheur (village soup) at the Phnom Penh outlet is recommended.It features a colourful mix of locally-sourced vegetables tossed with flaky, smoked fish. There are multiple local styles to this dish, and beautifully illustrates how communities make the most of what’s on hand, using seasonal produce and time-honoured smoking techniques.

Ruth DSouza Prabhu is a features journalist based in Bengaluru.