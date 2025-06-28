A chef's guide to Khmer food in Cambodia

Common knowledge about Cambodian food usually begins and ends with fish amok, a steamed fish curry cooked in banana leaves. Cambodian food has long been subsumed into the larger bracket of South-East Asian fare, and Cambodian chef Rotanak Ros, popularly known as chef Nak, wants to change that. Nak, 40, aims is to turn attention from the Khmer Rouge oppression (the genocide of Cambodians between 1975-79) when traditional Khmer cuisine (Khmer is the largest ethnic group and language spoken in Cambodia) was sidelined and revive what was lost.