Meet the chef chasing a Michelin star restaurant dream

“We were pulled over for a drug search,” says chef Jason McKinney. “I’m thinking if this goes wrong, how do I explain it to Keller?” It was 2015. He was working at The French Laundry, the coveted three Michelin star restaurant by chef Thomas Keller in Napa Valley, California.

McKinney had borrowed his father’s car to head back after a break, but his father, who had an addiction, insisted on driving him. Hours later, nothing was found, and they were let go. Father and son stopped at a steakhouse soon after.

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McKinney narrated the story to a rapt audience at a pop-up dinner, at Le Cirque, The Leela Palace Bengaluru a few weeks ago. “The best ingredient in the world is context, and that’s where this dish comes from” — as plates of grilled peppercorn lamb with pommes purée, asparagus, choron, and roast lamb neck arrived at the table. “It’s not exactly what we ate at the steakhouse, but it's the feeling of that moment, a familiar meal after a harrowing experience.”

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The dining experience is part of a self-designed global R&D journey of stages, pop-ups, and residencies that McKinney is currently 18 months into. The end goal is Elizabeth (named after his mother), a 14-seater tasting menu restaurant slated to open in New York City in late 2027, with a clear ambition for a Michelin star.

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McKinney grew up in Florida and Georgia. Despite running a successful business, his father’s addiction often meant McKinney had to step in looking after his siblings. By his teens, cooking had become second nature. “I was going to be a music producer Monday through Friday, and a chef on the weekends,” he recalls.

At 16, circumstances changed, and the family’s finances collapsed almost overnight. By then, cooking had become a constant. At 18, he joined a four-year apprenticeship at The Balsams in New Hampshire. The kitchens were tough. His ambitions were dismissed early on. But leaving wasn’t an option.

It was during this time, after a particularly long day, that he charted his road map for Elizabeth. A detour during his apprenticeship set things rolling. When The Balsams shut for the season, McKinney went to Sea Island in Georgia, where he met chef David Carrier, who had previously worked at The French Laundry. His advice was simple: do something that gets their attention.

Charred onion broth with chicken and leek tortellini.

McKinney printed his résumé and had it blown up into a poster. Driving down to Napa, when he finally saw the golden-lettered signage: “I was like I’m not ready. I can’t do this,” he says. He then stopped at a store, picked up a wine bottle called Relentless, and walked into the restaurant.

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When he met David Breeden, then chef de cuisine, he handed over the résumé and the wine, and asked for a day in the kitchen. He was told to return on Sunday. After discussing pay and other matters, McKinney joined in December 2013, and worked for nearly five years. “At The French Laundry, guests don't come back every day, so it really is about pushing the cooks. Somewhere along the way, you realise you’re not just cooking. You’re thinking, communicating and running your station as if it were your own.” This ownership McKinney now intends to carry forward to Elizabeth.

After leaving the restaurant, he co-founded a truffle business, which grew into an online cooking platform during the pandemic, earned a Shark Tank deal, and was later sold.

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So far, McKinney has staged with Gaggan Anand in Bangkok and at Room4Dessert in Bali, a restaurant built around dessert-led tasting menus. Next up is Tokyo, where he will work at Florilège, known for its season-driven, produce-focused cooking, and Restaurant Sola, in Fukuoka, serving innovative French cuisine blended with Japanese ingredients. Also on the cards are collaborations in China, Mexico, South Africa, and South America.

Stages allow McKinney to understand how kitchens think. Pop-ups allow him to test his own ideas in unfamiliar settings. For example, in Indonesia, it was techniques—sambals built through unexpected processes, like burning a shrimp bouillon cube before incorporating it. In India, much of it has come from home cooking instead of professional kitchens.

New York is a well-thought-out choice for Elizabeth. What about the Michelin goal? “I hope to already be operating at that level,” he says.

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With Elizabeth set to open in late 2027, McKinney treats each stage and pop-up as a step in itself to test, fine tune, or discard. To keep track of it all, he has built a system of documentation with apps and AI for notes, images, and observations so he can revisit and refine ideas along the way.

“If you think about the end goal all the time, it’s overwhelming,” he says. When it does come together, it is simple. “I want diners to leave and feel like that was awesome.”

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Ruth DSouza Prabhu is a features journalist based in Bengaluru.