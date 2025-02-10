From Jaipur to Bengaluru: Chef Karan Upmanyu's culinary journey
SummaryChef Karan Upmanyu's worked at Toast & Tonic, Indian Accent and Michelin-Starred restaurants abroad which shaped his unique approach to food, culminating in the launch of his no-concept menu at ParTTwo in Bengaluru
Bengaluru has restaurant menus that focus on it all – multi-cuisine, international, regional, micro-cuisine, seasonal, blackboard, omakase, cuisine agnostic and more. And now, we have the no-concept menu that Karan Upmanyu, independent chef and cook, brings to ParTTwo which opened its doors in the city in January. Upmanyu explains that his no-concept menu is open to interpretation and is about revivifying the culture of going out and enjoying oneself. “The menu comprises only small ‘sessionable’ plates, a term I have borrowed from beer drinking jargon," he says, focusing on punchy flavours and solid techniques, currently with an Asian-inspired leaning.
Like The Pork Floss Toast, which is “the nepo-baby of two indulgent snacks — a kaffir lime-lemongrass marinated pork-mince toastie made in the style of prawn toast, and topped with house-made pork floss (finely shredded meat that is cooked till dry, almost like cotton candy). It’s hard to pinpoint influences that are right now in the driver’s seat at ParTTwo, but the food here is a total of places I worked, my food experiences and lots of reading," explains Upmanyu.
In the business of food for over 12 years, the 34-year-old won the prestigious Young Chefs’ Grant to attend The Oxford Food Symposium in 2018 and the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award for his dish ‘Shades of the Desert’, inspired by Rajasthani cuisine, at the San Pellegrino’s Young Chef Competition in Japan in 2019.