From Jaipur to Bengaluru: Chef Karan Upmanyu's culinary journey

“Delhi was a culture shock, but the campus and the people made up for it. I stayed at the residences, where we would do a lot of jugaad cooking like boiling eggs in a kettle, go out for late-night parathas, and even do barbecues and make cocktails. We would add vodka to the coconut or mango lassis that we got in the mess or mix some questionable-tasting whisky or gin into a can of juice with some lemon. But I could balance flavours and the drinks would be finished," he says.