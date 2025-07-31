Here's where chef Manish Mehrotra will be cooking this weekend

“I was on a break, just to slow down, travel and spend some quality time with my daughter," says top chef Manish Mehrotra, when we ask him (of course, it's the first thing we asked) what he has been up to since he moved on from Indian Accent last year. It has given him enough time and space to reset, he adds. Quite rightly so, as the powerhouse behind some of the country’s most celebrated restaurants is now gearing up for a collaboration with Cantonese chef Raymond Wong at Mumbai's Hakkasan restaurant this weekend. The four-hands dinner experiences are going to be a blend of the culinary cultures of both India and the Canton region (or Guangzhou in southern China), showcasing their signature cooking styles through an innovative seven-course menu.