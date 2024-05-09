For Chef Massimo Bottura food is all about art and poetry
SummaryRanked as one of the best chefs in the world, Bottura takes inspiration from his collection of art, vinyl records and books to create edible bites
A conversation with Massimo Bottura, rated as one of the best chefs in the world, unfurls like a smorgasbord of ideas. From sculptures by American artist Duane Hanson, Bob Dylan songs and art by Damien Hirst to shaping culture of the future and the urgent need to tackle food waste—the discussion offers a brief glimpse of the churnings of his mind. “No one understands my mind, not even Artificial Intelligence," laughs Bottura, who was in India recently at the invitation of Culinary Culture to showcase the best from Osteria Francescana—his three-Michelin-star restaurant in Modena, Italy,—at The Leela Palace New Delhi.
To him, food is not just about a style of cooking or the quality of ingredients. “It’s about the quality of ideas, it’s about art and poetry. Pablo Picasso once said that it took him four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child. I am cooking like a kid now—always wanting to add something more," says Bottura.
It would be best not to view his food in isolation, as everything around him comes together to influence his cuisine, be it his large collection of art, vinyl records or books. “I read, I listen, I look, I am interested in what is around me. I don’t read to read. Sometimes I am watching television, but if you ask me what is happening in the programme, I won’t be able to tell you. I get so lost in a thought or in what I am doing. That is how creativity is. I take all these influences and those ideas become edible bites," he elaborates.