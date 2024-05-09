For Chef Massimo Bottura food is all about art and poetry

To him, the project is not just about tackling food waste, and getting creative with it on-site, but also about helping deal with social isolation. Bottura quotes from The Rebel by Albert Camus: Beauty, no doubt, does not make revolutions. But a day will come when revolutions will have need of beauty. “When you have to rebuild the souls of the most fragile people, you need beauty around. This is what we do," he adds. This extends to his restaurants as well. In 2022, Osteria Francescana was awarded 99 Michelin Green Star in recognition of his commitment to a more sustainable and inclusive food production system. His team has envisioned a goal of having a soup kitchen alongside every restaurant that they create. Meanwhile Bottura continues to soak in inspiration like a sponge wherever he goes. “I am listening to everything. ‘Everything’ is a powerful word, one that is full of possibilities. It is a difficult albeit an amazing word if you know how to manage it," he says.