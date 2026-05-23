In his debut memoir, Rahul Akerkar bares it all

Split chins.Cut fingers. Toxic boardrooms. Idyllic days on the Mediterranean. Who would guess we are talking not about the latest potboiler, but chef Rahul Akerkar’s memoir, Biting Off More Than I Can Chew. This isn’t your typical cooking career story—it focuses on the choices he made, like leaving a PhD in biochemistry, opening Mumbai’s most talked-about restaurant in the 1990s, and then stepping away in 2015 when he realised his investors weren’t respecting his business principles, and the ups and downs that followed.
These days, Akerkar, 65, helms the restaurants Ode and Waarsa as the creative and culinary director for Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality. Most recently, for the group, he opened Flint, an all-day restaurant with executive chef Jaydeep Mukherjee.
Akerkar knows what he created. When Indigo opened in 1999 in an old bungalow in Colaba, it seemed different from any other standalone restaurant in the country. It also moved fine dining out of five-star hotels and taught a new, young, post-liberalised generation of urban Indians what restaurants can be, as markers of lifestyle, taste, and identity. Akerkar drew on his German-Jewish and Maharashtrian roots, along with his Indian-American upbringing (he studied in the US, and visited his grandparents there often), to introduce a European-influenced, ingredient-driven cuisine, served with serious wine and polished, but unstuffy service. He went on to create brands such as Indigo Deli, Neel at Tote on The Turf, and Qualia.
The memoir documents a time in F&B hospitality that now feels like history, when restaurants were built on word-of-mouth and real hospitality, long before they became the backdrop for Instagram.