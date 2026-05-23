In his debut memoir, Rahul Akerkar bares it all

In the early 90s we had an all-India chef’s conference, and they had a very famous English food critic who wrote for The Times. I asked him at the time, “What gives you the right to give someone a negative food review and in so doing, kill or harm their business?” He said something very interesting, something that stayed with me. He said, “As a critic you have a responsibility. If it’s a place that’s not purporting to be something fancy and is just a simple cafe or a run-of-the-mill average place, if that’s the kind of food they are doing… rather than say something negative about them, I just won’t review them, for precisely this reason. It’s not fair for me to critique them, because they have their clientele. They have an undiscerning clientele that goes to them, eats their food, and keeps them in business.” Contrast that to today's influencers who are trying to boost their followers, and do that by being sensationalist. People feel like they get more interest by being negative, and tearing someone apart.