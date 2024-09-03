How chef Ranveer Brar learnt to cook biryani

You grew up and learnt to cook in the land of biryani—Lucknow. When did you first attempt to prepare it?

I started cooking around 17 and learnt to make a decent biryani by 21. For the longest time, I was scared of cooking it because once everything goes into the handi, and it’s tightly closed, it’s difficult to know what to expect. One has more control when cooking in an open pot. The food is visually talking to you and you can taste as well as modify. The ustaad who taught me about biryani said, I needed to make friends with rice. And that is how it started: Understanding rice, soaking it, figuring how much water it absorbs, the ratio of spices and meat, and the time needed for the perfect outcome. They say when you're looking, you're not cooking; making biryani is the ultimate test of that.