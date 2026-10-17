The spice box that brought chef Regi Mathew back to his roots

The anjarai petti didn’t come to my mother by chance. Ammachi (mother in Malayalam) was meant to inherit it. A round box carved out of teak wood, it was used to store whole spices and had been doing so for more than six decades.
Traditionally, when a woman gets married and moves to a new household in Kerala, she is gifted a spice box by her mother. My mother had one too. She gave it to me when I got married and moved to Bengaluru in 1998. For years, I didn’t think much of it. It was packed away with some old things and, for a while, I even used it to store foreign currency coins. It is funny how objects can sit quietly in a corner of your life until, years later, they suddenly begin to mean something.
The box itself is simple. It is made of wood, with little ornamentation and no hinges. A small piece of wood fits into a hole to keep it closed. It usually holds whole spices—pepper, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon. It is a very functional object, made to be used rather than displayed.
Some of my earliest memories of food and cooking are rooted in ammachi’s kitchen. After my father passed away, I spent long hours by her side, watching curries take shape as spices simmered in the chatti (a clay pot), coconut-scented stews came together and milk was slowly reduced into silken payasams.
I was also quite a naughty child and had a sweet tooth. So, whenever she baked a cake, I would try to sneak in before I was caught. If she was making pancakes, I would find a way to get some and eat it. I can still remember the sense of anticipation—waiting for her to turn away so I could get a little taste.
It was only much later, when I started returning to my native cuisine, that I began to understand the value of all that time she had spent in the kitchen. For my restaurants Kappa Chakka Kandhari (in Bengaluru and Chennai) and Chatti (in New York), I travelled to different parts of Kerala and spoke to around 300 mothers. It was a moment of truth for me. I began to see how much knowledge lived in those kitchens, and how much of it was passed down through observation rather than instruction.