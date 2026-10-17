The spice box that brought chef Regi Mathew back to his roots

The anjarai petti didn’t come to my mother by chance. Ammachi (mother in Malayalam) was meant to inherit it. A round box carved out of teak wood, it was used to store whole spices and had been doing so for more than six decades.
The anjarai petti didn’t come to my mother by chance. Ammachi (mother in Malayalam) was meant to inherit it. A round box carved out of teak wood, it was used to store whole spices and had been doing so for more than six decades.
Traditionally, when a woman gets married and moves to a new household in Kerala, she is gifted a spice box by her mother. My mother had one too. She gave it to me when I got married and moved to Bengaluru in 1998. For years, I didn’t think much of it. It was packed away with some old things and, for a while, I even used it to store foreign currency coins. It is funny how objects can sit quietly in a corner of your life until, years later, they suddenly begin to mean something.
Traditionally, when a woman gets married and moves to a new household in Kerala, she is gifted a spice box by her mother. My mother had one too. She gave it to me when I got married and moved to Bengaluru in 1998. For years, I didn’t think much of it. It was packed away with some old things and, for a while, I even used it to store foreign currency coins. It is funny how objects can sit quietly in a corner of your life until, years later, they suddenly begin to mean something.
The box itself is simple. It is made of wood, with little ornamentation and no hinges. A small piece of wood fits into a hole to keep it closed. It usually holds whole spices—pepper, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon. It is a very functional object, made to be used rather than displayed.
Some of my earliest memories of food and cooking are rooted in ammachi’s kitchen. After my father passed away, I spent long hours by her side, watching curries take shape as spices simmered in the chatti (a clay pot), coconut-scented stews came together and milk was slowly reduced into silken payasams.
I was also quite a naughty child and had a sweet tooth. So, whenever she baked a cake, I would try to sneak in before I was caught. If she was making pancakes, I would find a way to get some and eat it. I can still remember the sense of anticipation—waiting for her to turn away so I could get a little taste.
It was only much later, when I started returning to my native cuisine, that I began to understand the value of all that time she had spent in the kitchen. For my restaurants Kappa Chakka Kandhari (in Bengaluru and Chennai) and Chatti (in New York), I travelled to different parts of Kerala and spoke to around 300 mothers. It was a moment of truth for me. I began to see how much knowledge lived in those kitchens, and how much of it was passed down through observation rather than instruction.
With spices, though, the connection was more personal. We grew pepper on our plantation near Thiruvananthapuram, so it was part of everyday life. I remember coming home from school during the harvest season and smelling fresh pepper in the air. It was also something we used at home when we had a cold. Pepper was in our food, our home remedies and in the landscape around us.
Today, a lot of what I learnt from her kitchen makes sense in my restaurants. We don’t make huge batches or take shortcuts. We cook in smaller quantities and allow the food to take its time. My food may be spicy, but it is not about heat. There is a misconception that spice means pungency or something that has to be very hot.
This was evident in ammachi’s stews and fish curries. What fascinated me was how much flavour she could get from a handful of ingredients—chilli powder, garlic and Malabar tamarind, or kodampuli. The fish curry was cooked in an earthen pot and then allowed to mature for 7-8 hours before it was served. It was never about getting the food on the table as quickly as possible.
I still follow that principle at my restaurant. I don’t serve the fish curry piping hot. Guests sometimes ask me to heat it up, but I tell them that this is the character of the dish. Heat it again and you lose some of its texture and flavour.
Today, whenever I use the spice box, I feel a mix of emotion and confidence. It reminds me of ammachi and where I come from, but also of how I slowly found my way back to the food and flavours I grew up with. It also represents something larger. Kerala’s food culture has been shaped by influences from across the world. So when I carry my mother’s spice box to Chatti in New York on a brief visit to India, it is a way of showing people a little of where our food comes from and why these spices matter.
We have now created a smaller spice box inspired by my mother’s. Sometimes, when diners ask about it, I show it to them. We have also come up with gift boxes with whole spices. It is a small way of bringing a little bit of Kerala’s culture and history into the restaurant in NYC. And for me, it is also a way of keeping ammachi’s kitchen close.
As told to Rituparna Roy
Chef Regi Mathew is the culinary director and co-owner of Kappa Chakka Kandhari, and co-founder of Chatti.