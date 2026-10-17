The spice box that brought chef Regi Mathew back to his roots

Traditionally, when a woman gets married and moves to a new household in Kerala, she is gifted a spice box by her mother. My mother had one too. She gave it to me when I got married and moved to Bengaluru in 1998. For years, I didn’t think much of it. It was packed away with some old things and, for a while, I even used it to store foreign currency coins. It is funny how objects can sit quietly in a corner of your life until, years later, they suddenly begin to mean something.