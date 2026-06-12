Chef residencies are changing restaurant culture beyond pop-ups and takeovers

For the past month, Bengaluru-based chef Marisha Shukla has been running trials for a dish that she likes to call paan chicken. She draws on memories of her family in Kanpur, where a post-meal digestif of chaman bahar, a rose-flavoured paan powder, is common. Shukla gives it her own spin. She wraps the chicken in paan leaves, fresh pickled rose petals and serves it with a rose nam jim dipping sauce, much like the Indonesian-classic ayam pandan chicken.
The independent chef is at the helm of the current menu at Bare Bombay, a cocktail bar with an 11-seater chef’s table in Mumbai. Trained in pastry from École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP) in France, she is part of a culinary residency programme in the city until August.
The concept takes from a growing global trend of chef residencies, where chefs take over or work from another restaurant for anywhere between a few weeks and several months. In March, Copenhagen’s controversial Noma restaurant relocated for a 16-week residency to a private estate in Los Angeles to create a tasting menu inspired by the Californian produce. In October 2025, New York’s plant-forward restaurant Eleven Madison Park set up at The Charleston Place in South Carolina, US, for a year-long residency programme.
In principle, it is seen as a temporary collaboration, almost like an artist-in-residence programme, and goes beyond the conventional pop-up. In a residency, the visiting chef brings new ideas, techniques and culinary philosophies into the new space. Apart from the exchange of ideas between kitchen teams, businesses find this model a great way to appeal to new audiences, test unfamiliar markets and offer something more immersive, unique and time-bound.
Bare Bombay functions as a collaborative kitchen led by head chef Aman Singhal, while it also invites guest chefs for residencies every few months. “What differentiates it from a pop-up, which is typically an existing menu a chef takes to other restaurants, is that we encourage them to experiment and explore dishes that they have never created before,” says founder Pooja Raheja.
While residencies largely thrive on high-profile chefs, she wants to spotlight talents who don’t have a platform, “like a chef known for kebabs in Lucknow or say ros omelette in Goa”. For the menu that launched earlier this week, Raheja nudged Shukla to lean into her pastry skills and approach it through a savoury lens. The result is a menu featuring paan chicken, pork doughnuts and tomato tarte tatin to name a few.