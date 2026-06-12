Chef residencies are changing restaurant culture beyond pop-ups and takeovers

For the past month, Bengaluru-based chef Marisha Shukla has been running trials for a dish that she likes to call paan chicken. She draws on memories of her family in Kanpur, where a post-meal digestif of chaman bahar, a rose-flavoured paan powder, is common. Shukla gives it her own spin. She wraps the chicken in paan leaves, fresh pickled rose petals and serves it with a rose nam jim dipping sauce, much like the Indonesian-classic ayam pandan chicken.
For the past month, Bengaluru-based chef Marisha Shukla has been running trials for a dish that she likes to call paan chicken. She draws on memories of her family in Kanpur, where a post-meal digestif of chaman bahar, a rose-flavoured paan powder, is common. Shukla gives it her own spin. She wraps the chicken in paan leaves, fresh pickled rose petals and serves it with a rose nam jim dipping sauce, much like the Indonesian-classic ayam pandan chicken.
The independent chef is at the helm of the current menu at Bare Bombay, a cocktail bar with an 11-seater chef’s table in Mumbai. Trained in pastry from École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP) in France, she is part of a culinary residency programme in the city until August.
The independent chef is at the helm of the current menu at Bare Bombay, a cocktail bar with an 11-seater chef’s table in Mumbai. Trained in pastry from École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP) in France, she is part of a culinary residency programme in the city until August.
The concept takes from a growing global trend of chef residencies, where chefs take over or work from another restaurant for anywhere between a few weeks and several months. In March, Copenhagen’s controversial Noma restaurant relocated for a 16-week residency to a private estate in Los Angeles to create a tasting menu inspired by the Californian produce. In October 2025, New York’s plant-forward restaurant Eleven Madison Park set up at The Charleston Place in South Carolina, US, for a year-long residency programme.
In principle, it is seen as a temporary collaboration, almost like an artist-in-residence programme, and goes beyond the conventional pop-up. In a residency, the visiting chef brings new ideas, techniques and culinary philosophies into the new space. Apart from the exchange of ideas between kitchen teams, businesses find this model a great way to appeal to new audiences, test unfamiliar markets and offer something more immersive, unique and time-bound.
Bare Bombay functions as a collaborative kitchen led by head chef Aman Singhal, while it also invites guest chefs for residencies every few months. “What differentiates it from a pop-up, which is typically an existing menu a chef takes to other restaurants, is that we encourage them to experiment and explore dishes that they have never created before,” says founder Pooja Raheja.
While residencies largely thrive on high-profile chefs, she wants to spotlight talents who don’t have a platform, “like a chef known for kebabs in Lucknow or say ros omelette in Goa”. For the menu that launched earlier this week, Raheja nudged Shukla to lean into her pastry skills and approach it through a savoury lens. The result is a menu featuring paan chicken, pork doughnuts and tomato tarte tatin to name a few.
Perhaps one of the most closely watched chef residencies in recent months was chef Gaggan Anand’s five-day stint in May at Masque Lab in Mumbai. “There are a lot of upsides for the host. For instance, the reservations are priced higher for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, such as the ability to book a Gaggan meal in Mumbai. Events like these also tend to attract sponsor interest,” says Aditi Dugar, co-founder & director, Masque.
“Residencies are a great way for diners to strike a restaurant off their bucket list without having to catch that flight,” says head chef Varun Totlani, who was in Bangkok earlier this month for a residency at Siam Kempinski Hotel, a modern Thai restaurant. “Despite having cooked in Bangkok several times before, this is the first complete Masque experience as the menu, the service, the technique and flavours are all ours.”
By involving the visiting chef in discussions about the number of guests, ingredient lists and how service should flow, a residency offers more than a regular takeover. The menu in Bangkok, Totlani says, included bhutta miso chai, charred corn pani puri and the Bombay toastie, apart from his signature black garlic pulao. “It also makes sense when restaurants are not operational temporarily.” Masque is in the midst of an annual renovation, and the team is heading to Stockholm Stadshotell for another residency this month.
Far from the glitz of the fine dining-circuit, a different kind of culinary residency is taking shape. At Spacehouse Himalayas, a creative retreat in Satoli, Uttarakhand, the artist residency programme brings together practitioners from diverse disciplines. Residencies run for three-six weeks, and extend to chefs in the form of workshops and intimate tables. “The idea is to have culinary folks explore our landscape because the mountains are so rich in ingredients, and we also love to preserve some of them seasonally through our own experiments,” says founder Priti Rao.
Over the past two years, chefs such as Gayatri Desai of Pune’s Ground Up, Kabyashree Borgohain, a food designer who runs Project Otenga, a North-East Indian restaurant (in Delhi and Ahmedabad), and more recently Shihoko Nakano of Aruei, a restaurant from the island of Teshima in Japan, have spent weeks experimenting with native Himalayan produce as part of the programme.
Borgohain explains how her time in the mountains helped her understand ingredients like fiddlehead fern, gahat (horsegram), jhangora (barnyard millet) and Himalayan berries, influencing the textures and presentations she brings into her work.
In February, Nakano spent weeks making rhododendron salt, and returned last weekend to work with Himalayan stone fruits. Her latest experiments include an apricot ketchup, culminating in a five-course lunch held earlier this week for 15–20 diners that showcased local herbs, cheeses and fruit preserves.
In the end, it is the cross-cultural exchange that encourages chefs to take up residency programmes, and in turn push the boundaries of food in a fast-paced dining landscape.