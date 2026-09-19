For Suvir Saran, this clay pot carries memories of his home and friends

Some vessels hold food. Others hold time.
Mine is a small reddish terracotta matka, blackened by fire and marked by years of cooking. Once a water urn, it now has a lid we fashioned for it. When wet, it releases the scent of earth meeting water.
It came to Charlie, my partner and spouse for 20 years, and me after dinner at our friend Malvika Singh’s home in Sujan Singh Park, Delhi. Malvika, the publisher of Seminar magazine, has one of those tables people long to sit around. There were six of us. Richard Holkar, the maharaja of Holkar, was there and I remember the conversation wandering towards Maheshwar, the restoration of the palace, and the curious inheritance of being a maharaja who was mostly American and a little Indian.
But I remember the dal even more—a mix of chana-urad dal. Creamy, luscious, and impossibly velvety, it seemed to contain the patience of generations.
At Malvika’s table, food never interrupts conversation; it deepens it. If her dishes and implements could talk, what a veritable fair of human history they could summon: confidences exchanged, politics parsed, gossip garnished, history rearranged between helpings.
As we were leaving, Malvika handed us a package wrapped in newspaper inside a brown paper bag.
“What is it?” we asked.
“That urn,” she said, referring to the vessel in which the dal was cooked and served. Then, with the quiet certainty of someone placing an object where it belonged: “This belongs with you.” It was still warm from being washed.
The vessel migrated with us. From New Delhi to New York, and eventually to our farm in Hebron, it became part of our Diwali ritual. Charlie and I would fill it with soaked lentils and slow-cook the dal in the oven for 6-8 hours until the lentils surrendered themselves into velvet. A lemon, halved and dropped inside, softened almost to dissolution, scenting everything with its oils and flavours.
My last Diwali at the farm in 2017 came after illness had altered my life. I knew I had returned partly to say goodbye. My sister Seema was there with Ajit and their son, my nephew Karun; Charlie; Betty Osborne, the grand matron of our corner of upstate New York who could make magic happen; Joe and Sally Brillon, our immediate neighbours in a farming community where one could travel miles before encountering another home; and Sue and Bill Cleary, antiquarians and dear friends. Everyone asked for seconds. Then thirds.
Back in India, we brought it out for our first Thanksgiving. A cheerfully ridiculous plastic turkey presided over a glorious confusion: roast chicken, balsamic onions, macaroni and cheese, cranberry salad, pilaf, cauliflower with sambar spices, banana pudding, salted-caramel ice cream—and matka dal.
Around the table were my mother, Sunita; Charlie; Vardaan Marwah and Haridashv Malhotra, chefs from my kitchen who became inherited sons; Aamir Rabbani, a Delhi-based queer artist and friend who becomes an extension of my arms when I cook, instinctively capturing photographs and films; and friends including Mukesh Panika. America and India weren’t competing for space. They were passing dishes.
When I returned to India after three decades in America, I did not arrive triumphantly. I came reduced by illness, near blindness and bewilderment, 30 years of a life packed into boxes aboard a ship. Leaving America, selling our farm and beginning again had strained Charlie and me in ways neither of us knew how to articulate.
Then one day I looked above the kitchen cupboards. Among colourful Le Creuset and Emile Henry pots sat the matka. Charlie had unpacked it and placed it there. Not a chip. My breath caught. I called out to Charlie, smiled and hugged him.
Suddenly New York was inside Delhi, Hebron inside India, departure inside arrival. Something that had left home with me had returned carrying all the homes we had made along the way.