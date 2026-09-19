For Suvir Saran, this clay pot carries memories of his home and friends

It came to Charlie, my partner and spouse for 20 years, and me after dinner at our friend Malvika Singh’s home in Sujan Singh Park, Delhi. Malvika, the publisher of Seminar magazine, has one of those tables people long to sit around. There were six of us. Richard Holkar, the maharaja of Holkar, was there and I remember the conversation wandering towards Maheshwar, the restoration of the palace, and the curious inheritance of being a maharaja who was mostly American and a little Indian.