Aloo tuk bravas and butter chicken romesco at Vicky Ratnani's new restaurant
SummaryFrom his mother's Sindhi specials with global twists to Filipino chicken adobo and Roman-style pizzas, Omny Kitchen is an ode to the chef's travels and his childhood
Chef Vicky Ratnani’s new Gurugram restaurant Omny Kitchen and Bar is an amalgamation of his love for food and travel. With a career boasting of popular TV shows such asVicky Goes Veg, Cook, Eat, and Party, andVicky Goes Desi, apart from stints at cruise liners and running a gourmet burger brand, he is upbeat about showcasing the flavours he picked from his travels across the world through quirky Indian twists.
The multi-cuisine restaurant, which will initially be open only for dinner, has over 70-plus dishes on the menu. These range from avocado chaat puri to ceviche, carpaccio, and Roman-style pizzas, burgers to even a full-fledged coffee, dessert, and cocktail programme. Ratnani especially takes pride in the Sindhi delicacies including a butternut squash sai bhaji, tidali daal served with pakwan, chutneys, and papads, which have been inspired by his mother’s recipes. Sample aloo tuk bravas, a take on the Sindhi staple that is sprinkled with chaat masala, and served with a garlic aioli and bravas sauce. Or, an inspiration drawn from Jammu where Ratnani tried kalari kulcha. The chef interprets it as Jammu Tawi, a burger with a rajma patty and fresh kalari cheese.