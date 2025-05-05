Aloo tuk bravas and butter chicken romesco at Vicky Ratnani's new restaurant

How would you describe Omny Kitchen?

It’s a global brasserie, and is a tribute to my travels all over the world, which include Bora Bora, Fiji Islands, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, UAE, besides Europe and the US. The name’s born from the word ‘omnipresent’, and I thought of it in the context of how while I was travelling, food remained a constant, and it was distinctive to various cultures. The kitchen evokes a sense of modernity, versatility, and global flair, where different culinary flavours come together. We have a rotating menu with seasonal specials from different countries. We have taken a conscious approach to source our ingredients locally, and that can be seen in many of our sauces, dips, and dishes.