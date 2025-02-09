How chef Vikram Shenoy is reviving his family's GSB legacy
SummaryWith a menu inspired by family recipes and a mission to modernise traditional dishes of the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community, the young chef has revamped his grandfather's restaurant
There’s a brand new restaurant located in the unassuming Municipal Industrial Estate in the heart of Worli, Mumbai. This place, named Shenoy’s, holds special meaning for 36-year-old chef Vikram Shenoy. It’s the very same spot where his grandfather Vyanktesh opened a modest eatery called Shenoy’s Canteen in 1967. Throngs of mill workers would visit for hearty servings of Udupi-style fare such as poha, upma, misal and dosa. After undergoing a change in avatar over several decades and even a temporary closure in 2008, Vikram decided it was time to revive his grandfather’s legacy. He is a graduate from the city’s prestigious hospitality college, Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition. He went on to polish his culinary chops with Taj Hotels in India and Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
For Shenoy’s, he leaned into what he knew best—flavours from his childhood embodying his family’s Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) roots. Given that the community traces its roots to coastal India along the Konkan region, their food is a mix of seafood delicacies and other regional preparations, such as kolmbo or sambar, dalitoy or Konkani-style dal, kokum saar or a sour kokum soup, khoto idli steamed in jackfruit leaf and undi or steamed rice dumplings. The result is a menu featuring some GSB classics along with reimagined flavours with dishes like byadgi kairi paneer topped with pickled raw mango, gojjus or chutneys like coriander and batato (potato) integral to most GSB households, and Konkani staples which the restaurant has curated in a thali with dalitoy, rice, subzi suran kaap or yam fritters, and papads locally known as happolo, made with urad, red chilli and jackfruit, paired with and beverages like panak or panakam, a sweet drink of lemon, jaggery, cardamom and ginger. Unlike the South Indian version which is citrus-heavy, this one features a generous dose of dry ginger. In keeping with tradition, the restaurant churns its own white butter and ghee, and has homemade pickles like godda lonche and khola lonche, both of which are raw mango variants.