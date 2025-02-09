How chef Vikram Shenoy is reviving his family's GSB legacy

Your grandfather started this family venture with a modest canteen back in the day. How are you carrying this forward with the revamped Shenoy's?

My grandfather came to Mumbai from his hometown Mudbidri in coastal Karnataka as a 13-year-old in search of work during India’s pre-independence era. After several years working his way up at a small eatery called Shree Krishna Restaurant that served breakfast items like usal pav and sheera puri in Lower Parel, he wanted to open something of his own. It started off with a nondescript canteen that would cater to the mill workers in the area. Post that, the restaurant has seen several changes, and it even shut down temporarily as the city’s foodscape changed rapidly. Over time, I wanted to put my own culinary expertise to use and after launching a couple of delivery concepts such as Masala Kitchen serving Indian cuisine, I turned my attention towards reviving my grandfather’s restaurant—this time with flavours that are close to home.