How chef Virgilio Martínez runs the best restaurant in the world
SummaryChef Virgilio Martínez, who put Peruvian cuisine on the global culinary map, has a new mission
The gentle music with sounds of the ocean filled the room. It was a track from the playlist at Central, the fine-dining restaurant in Lima, Peru, which is ranked No.1 on World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 . Founder and chef Virgilio Martínez, 46, had brought the music with him to Mumbai, where he hosted two dinners last week. He’d produced the music in partnership with Peruvian composer Maribel Tafur to represent his culinary philosophy—to showcase the ecosystems and biodiversity of Peru.