How chef Virgilio Martínez runs the best restaurant in the world

It is this ethos that has made Martínez a superstar chef in global gastronomy and an ambassador of Peruvian cuisine. The tasting menus at Central are not categorised as appetisers, mains and desserts; each dish represents different altitudes of his home country with ingredients from the Pacific Ocean to Amazonian forests and the Andes mountains. Last weekend, Central, along with Masters of Marriott Bonvoy and Culinary Culture, hosted two dinners at the restaurant Koishii at the St. Regis in Mumbai. The eight-course dinner was priced at ₹ 50,000 and ₹70,000 (for a window seat with a sweeping view of Mumbai) per person. The name of each dish incorporated the altitude of the place from where the ingredients had been sourced. The Coral, for instance, had sea lettuce from 5m above sea level, Extreme Altitude had corn from 4,200m above sea level, and the dessert Cacao Theobroma had chocolate made with cacao from 1,800m above sea level.