Chefs cook up camaraderie in the kitchen
Gone are the days of the solitary chef. Some of India’s top names are cooking together, learning together and growing together
A chef has long been cast as aloof and brooding. Sometimes explosive like Gordon Ramsay in Hell’s Kitchen or haunted like Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White) in The Bear. Popular culture paints them as tortured artists running kitchens with military precision behind swinging doors.
But across India’s culinary landscape, the stereotype is fading. Kitchens are slowly turning into places of camaraderie, learning and support. While genuine friendships are forming, much of this shift is also driven by survival. Rising costs, staffing challenges and demanding diners have made chefs more willing to share knowledge rather than trademark secrets.