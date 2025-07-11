Chefs cook up camaraderie in the kitchen

Communities are thriving beyond the big cities too, especially in Goa, where chefs like Abhishek Deshmane of Slow Tide and Rahul Gomes of Jamun, Ping’s and Saz talk of a growing culinary family built on trust and shared passion. “Goa’s always been susegad," says Gomes, “but now there’s a buzz. Chefs who love what they do, love that they get to do it together." They catch up over beers, trade sourcing tips and visit each other’s restaurants. “It’s just nice to have people around who get it, who’ve been in the weeds too, and are still smiling," Gomes adds. For Deshmane, chefs like Bawmra Jap (Bomra’s) and Jyoti Singh (Second House) make the community special. “It’s not about competition," he says. “It’s about showing up, tasting each other’s foo and knowing there’s always a table waiting. But more than anything, it’s comforting to have someone who understands the long hours, the pressure, the passion."