A chef's guide to eating pad thai in Bangkok
Chef ‘Pam’ Pichaya Soontornyanakij of Michelin-starred restaurant Potong recommends where to eat the Thai classic, a dish that carries layers of history and culture, and was created during World War II as part of the country's nation-building process
There seems to be no let up in the resurgence of Thai food in India. As diners expand their palates, expert chefs like “Pam" Pichaya Soontornyanakij are helping to frame the cuisine not merely as a collection of dishes, but as a cultural narrative rooted in balance and memory.
“Thai cuisine is not just about spice or heat. It’s about harmony. Every dish reflects a balance of sweet, salty, sour, spicy, and bitter. Beyond the flavours, it’s about history, migration, and memory," she says.
Named the World’s Best Female Chef 2025 and Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024 by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, chef Pam is a Culinary Institute of America alumnus, who honed her skills at Michelin-starred Jean-Georges in New York. At her acclaimed restaurant Potong in Bangkok, the 20-course tasting menu blends modern Thai-Chinese cuisine, where each dish reflects her five-element philosophy of “salt, acid, spice, texture, and the Maillard reaction".