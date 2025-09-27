A chef's guide to eating pad thai in Bangkok

She honed her skills early in the family kitchen under her mother’s tutelage, often trying varied local ingredients. “That helped me develop a deep appreciation for Thai-Chinese cuisine. From a very young age, I learned things like grocery shopping, cooking, and serving these foods to our family. Food brought our family together," she says. The chef recalls her mother being an “extreme perfectionist". “While making shrimp dumplings with her, I had to recreate the dish many times to match her standards." Her father, part Australian, part Chinese, loved Western food, and often nudged her mother to adapt and learn from cookbooks, something which Chef Pam picked up early.