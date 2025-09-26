Meet the folks shaping Kolkata's food and drinks scene

One of the most resolute champions of local produce is perhaps chef Auroni Mookerji, who spotlighted the food and ingredients of Kolkata’s bazars at Sienna, the restaurant which he left a couple of years ago to work on other projects. He will be opening a “chef-bar" at the prime junction of Camac Street and Park Street later this year. “At the heart of it will be a charcoal fire section inspired by the grill and barbecue traditions of the East—Saigon, Hong Kong and Seoul," says Mookerji, who is also scouting for a space to open a restaurant that he plans to call St Park, his ode to Park Street.