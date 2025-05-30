Reviving old family recipes for fine dining menus
Chefs are turning to archived cookbooks and childhood memories to revive forgotten recipes. The comeback dishes don’t belong to royal kitchens, but family and community kitchens
There may be no better title than “indigenous food warrior" to describe Sunil Jajoria, the executive chef at Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur. For over a decade, he has been researching, reviving and reclaiming native Rajasthani dishes that are lost to time. It started with food stories from his grandmother, which sparked countless hours of research and numerous tours of the villages of Rajasthan. The result is a comprehensive menu of lost dishes at the Jaipur property.
Across the culinary landscape, chefs are turning to archived cookbooks and childhood memories to revive forgotten recipes. Interestingly, the comeback dishes don’t belong to royal kitchens, but family and community kitchens. The idea is to offer a unique taste of the past, at the same time infuse modern-day cooking techniques with flavourful twists.