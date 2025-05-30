Reviving old family recipes for fine dining menus

Chef Avinash Martins is on a similar mission at his restaurant Cavatina in South Goa’s Benaulim. On his tasting menu is tonnantle bangdo (hay-smoked mackerel), a dish made by the fishermen of Goa. “They would set out for sail at 2-3 in the morning. And as soon as they caught the catch, either sardines or mackerel, they would toss some on to a makeshift hay fire right on the boat. They broke their fast with this simple dish. I never saw the dish in homes or in restaurants," he says. Martins corrected that by introducing the smoky, umami fish at his restaurant. Caldeirada, a seafood stew introduced by the Portuguese that his grandmother made, also finds a spot on the menu. “Only a Goan knows what it is to taste something he has only heard of. A 75-year-old couple now settled in Canada had tears in their eyes when they tasted the smoked mackerel as it took them back to their childhood days in Goa," says Martins.