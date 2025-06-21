This pop-up series in Bengaluru wants to bring back the joy of cooking
For its first anniversary celebrations, Malaysian eatery and coffee shop Kopitiam Lah will be hosting a series of pop-ups called ‘Masak Masak’, starting this weekend with one of Mumbai's favourite Thai chef Seefah Ketchaiyo
In a city like Bengaluru that’s teeming with restaurants, bars and breweries as big as playgrounds, few establishments have managed to capture the fondness and loyalty of its people as Kopitiam Lah has. Designed after Malaysia’s unassuming coffee shops or kopitiams, the restaurant that’s located in Indiranagar, has in a span of few months earned its spot as one of the city’s happier places; it’s the one where you go to yap endlessly with your gang while sipping on cups of kopi or cold milo and plates of kaya toast.