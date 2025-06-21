This pop-up series in Bengaluru wants to bring back the joy of cooking

The series kicks off this weekend with a special pop-up by chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, co-founder of her eponymous South-east Asian restaurant in Mumbai, and one of India’s best-loved Thai chefs. For Ketchaiyo, the phrase ‘masak masak’ is a warm and playful one that conjures up memories of “being in the kitchen with my father — no measuring tools, just hands, eyes, and heart." And so, saying yes to an invitation from Tan and her team was instantaneous. “I loved the idea the moment I heard it," she says over email, adding that the menu she’s bringing to Bengaluru features signature dishes that each have a story. “Either it’s something I grew up eating, I learned from someone I respect deeply, or something that reflects who I am today as a chef." The menu, which includes small plates and main course, has dishes such as the Saan Grilled Pork, Chilli Cereal Prawns, Stir-Fried Tenderloin in Oyster Sauce, Fresh Crab Meat Fried Rice and Phad Thai among others.