How Chennai brews its speciality coffee
SummaryMillennials in the city are sourcing coffee from estates in Tamil Nadu, experimenting with blends and brewing a unique café culture
At The Woodhouse Coffee & Cocoa Co., a 14-seater café in Nungambakkam in Chennai, the Vietnamese iced coffee is dense and smooth with just the right amount of bitterness to snap one out of an afternoon lull. It is one of the few new cafés that have heralded a change in the city’s coffee culture.
In the post-pandemic era, cafés set up by coffee-obsessed millennials have slowly shifted the focus from traditional filter coffee, and ushered in speciality coffees that place a premium on flavour, blend and a farm-to-cup approach. They make a case for regional beans by sourcing from estates in different parts of Tamil Nadu. Farmers in Valparai, Gudalur and Kodaikanal in the Western Ghats supply beans to cafés such as The Woodhouse Coffee & Cocoa Co., Davrah Coffee and Soroco House.