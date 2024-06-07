How Chennai brews its speciality coffee

Balmaadi also supplies coffee to the six-month-old café Brews & Beyond in Chennai. Co-founder Balamurali Krishna, 29, wanted to bring quality coffee to the city at a reasonable price—ranging from ₹180 for a pourover to ₹240 for café mocha; at multinational coffee chains, a basic Americano is priced at ₹210. He is a full-time cinematographer and has travelled widely to places like Thailand and Vietnam, where he was surprised and impressed with the quality and diversity of coffee available in the remotest of places. They were sourced from local farms and sold at reasonable rates. Drawing inspiration from his travels, he adopted this approach and the beans for his café also come from Balmaadi and Valparai.