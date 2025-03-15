Lounge
7 places to explore Chikmagalur's iconic coffee legacy
Devanshi Mody 5 min read 15 Mar 2025, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryExplore the rich coffee heritage of Chikmagalur, India’s coffee capital, through unique estates and immersive experiences
A four-and-a-half-hour drive from Bengaluru takes you to Chikmagalur, believed to be the coffee capital of India. Ironically, I discovered it’s easier to buy liquor than quality coffee beans there, although its estates grow some of India’s finest high-altitude beans. For coffee aficionados, a visit to Chikmagalur is enlightening and enjoyable in equal parts. Here’s what you should do:
