Explore Sargod Coffee Estate

This century-old, family-owned and family-run coffee estate is a must-visit. A trip to this historic plantation, where Arabica and Robusta plantations undulate between 3,000 and 3,500 feet, should be complemented with a trip to the Chikmagalur Coffee Museum. Owner Kartheek Sargod will tell you about the evolution of coffee cultivation in Chikmagalur and how the fourth generation, to which he belongs, is bringing farming up-to-speed, ensuring their coffee beans capture European markets, including Italy and Germany. As Kartheek correctly reminds, people rave about "Italian coffee," although Italy grows no coffee, and this coffee comes from elsewhere, including Chikmagalur. Kartheek's family runs a boutique hotel where you can stay. "Sunbird" is their premium pure coffee blend, but "Chikka," with a secret composition, perhaps best captures the taste of Chikmagalur and that unique style of drinking smooth South Indian coffee.