6 books for kids to savour food and reading

When I found out I was pregnant last year, one of my first thoughts was about food. Since much of my profession depends upon the strength and ability of my gut to withstand spice, new flavours and tastes, I was concerned about what growing a tiny human would do. Thankfully, I managed to eat a whole spectrum of foods over the nine months, without feeling sick and nauseous. Think everything from spicy tofu and Peking duck in Hong Kong to 12-course tasting menus, tandoori crab and even cheesy nachos at Mumbai’s Cream Centre. I happily ate it all while reading about how introducing flavour to your baby in the womb helps develop their palate.
You see, I had this idyllic version in my head of what feeding my baby solids would look like. Sunlight would be streaming in through the window, my little one would be gurgling and smiling, excited to eat everything from bhindi to chicken drumsticks. She would accompany me on my restaurant visits and grow into a love for food. Ah, how naive I was.
She’s now nine months old, and mealtimes look very different—food lands up in many unexpected places apart from her tiny, toothless mouth: the floor (much to my dog’s delight), her ears and feet and sometimes, my hair too. We’re following the baby-led weaning approach, a method of introducing solid foods to infants that forgoes pureés and spoon-feeding, and allows them to try safe, appropriately sized finger foods from the start. The idea behind the method is for kids to learn to read their own hunger cues and build a healthy, independent and non-stressful relationship with food.
While this sounds lovely in theory, in reality, the journey has been a messy one that’s tested my patience and taught me some unexpected lessons along the way. Some of these lessons, I’ll admit, have even come from the kiddie books I’ve been reading to my little one to introduce her to food. Thanks to these books, I’ve been served reminders to trust the process, be okay with giving up control and most importantly, embrace messiness. For those looking to raise kids with a love for reading and food, I strongly recommend these delightful reads:
INDESTRUCTIBLES: BABY LET’S EAT!
This one wins on texture. The books in the Indestructibles series are true to name, being rip-proof, waterproof, and non-toxic. I’ve rolled it into a diaper bag to keep my little one entertained mid-flight or while I chatted with a pal over chai. This one helps ease kids into story time, introducing them to the concept of differently coloured foods. It’s been chewed on, drooled on and has survived innumerable washes.